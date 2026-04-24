AP SSC Board Results 2026 likely in April: What has been the pass percentage trends in last few years?

AP SSC Class 10th Results 2026 Release Date and Time: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the AP Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 results by the end of the month. As of now, the Board has not announced any confirmed date and time to release the AP SSC results. Once declared, students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scores through the official websites — results.bse.ap.gov.in and IE Education. The AP SSC Exam 2026 was conducted by the BSE, Andhra Pradesh, in pen-and-paper format from March 16, 2026, to April 1, 2026. The Board has released the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2026 on April 15.

The students who appeared for the AP SSC Class 10 exams will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official websites using their roll number and roll code. AP SSC public exam results can also be accessed through the ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp service and the LEAP mobile application. Before the results are announced, let’s check the pass percentages of AP SSC students over the last five years.

AP SSC Results 2026: What were the pass percentages in the last few years?

Year Pass percentages (%) 2025 81.41 2024 86.69 2023 72.26 2022 64.02 2021 100 (Covid pandemic)

From the above table, it is evident that the AP SSC results have improved since 2022 and have reached 81.41 per cent in 2025. Once the results are announced, the original SSC pass certificates will be dispatched to schools in due course. The principal is responsible for issuing these certificates to students after affixing their signature on each certificate. For more information on the results, pass percentages and toppers, students can visit IE Education Portal.

In the last academic session, the BSEAP conducted the Class 10 board exams between March 17 and March 31. Out of 6,14,459 students who appeared, 4,98,585 had passed, achieving a pass percentage of 81.14%. Parvathipuram Manyam district had topped the list, registering 93.90% pass rate, and 1,680 schools had secured 100% results, said state Education Minister Lokesh Nara while announcing the results.

Girls outshone boys in AP SSC Public Examinations by scoring 5.78 per cent higher pass percentage than boys. The overall pass percentage for girls stood at 84.09 per cent whereas boys secured 78.31 per cent as the overall pass percentage.