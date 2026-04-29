AP SSC 2026 Result Date and Time: Lokesh Nara confirms Class 10th result on April 30

BSEAP Andhra Pradesh Board 10th Result 2026 Date: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results on April 30 at 11 am. Students can check the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) Class 10 result 2026 on the official website – results.bse.ap.gov.in, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check their BSEAP 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

The Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 exam started from March 16 and ended on April 1, 2026.

In order to ensure fairness in the exam, the Chief Secretary (CS) issued stringent directives to district collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.