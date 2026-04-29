AP SSC 2026 Result Date and Time: Lokesh Nara confirms Class 10th result on April 30

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BSEAP Andhra Pradesh Board 10th Result 2026 Date: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results on April 30 at 11 am. Students can check the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) Class 10 result 2026 on the official website – results.bse.ap.gov.in, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check their BSEAP 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.
The Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 exam started from March 16 and ended on April 1, 2026.
In order to ensure fairness in the exam, the Chief Secretary (CS) issued stringent directives to district collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.
Only mobile phones permitted inside exam centres were those belonging to the chief superintendent. To coordinate these efforts, district collectors and SPs were advised to conduct district-level meetings with education and other relevant departmental officials.
This proactive approach aimed to provide a secure and conducive environment for students during this critical phase of their education.
Past dates of the Andhra Pradesh board Class 10 result.
Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Andhra Pradesh board results on April 23. The exams were held from March 17 to March 31. Last year, out of 6,14,459 students who appeared, 4,98,585 have passed, achieving a pass percentage of 81.14%.
For the BSEAP Class 10 secondary results in 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on April 22. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 89.64.
In 2023 and 2022, the BSEAP Class 10 board exam results were declared on May 6 and June 6, respectively. In 2023 and 2022, the overall pass percentage was 72.26 and 64.02, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the results on August. To know more about BSEAP Class 10 result including passing marks, toppers and more, students can check IE Education portal.