AP SSC 2019: Hall tickets released, exams from March 18

AP SSC 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the hall ticket for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2019. All those students who will be appearing for the examinations can download the admit card from the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will begin from March 18 and conclude on April 2, 2019.

There will be a different set of question papers for each subject. If any student attempts answers to a wrong set of question paper as the one assigned, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official release. Candidates who appear at the wrong centre than the one allotted will also be disqualified.

AP SSC hall tickets 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Quick links’, click on SSC hall ticket link

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, select your district, school and enter your name and date of birth

Step 5: Click on ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

All the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates.

AP SSC 2019: Check date sheet here

March 18, 2019 — First language paper – I (group A/ composite course)

March 19, 2018 — First language paper – II (group A/composite course) / OSSC Main language paper – I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

March 20 — Second language

March 22 – English paper I

March 23 – English paper )

March 25 – Mathematics paper – I

March 26 – Mathematics paper – II

March 27 – General Science paper I

March 28 – General Science paper – II

March 29 – Social Science paper – II

March 30 – Social Studies paper – II

April 1 – OSSC main language paper – II

April 2 – SSC vocational course

The objective paper in the subjects in which they are given have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only except first language Telugu Paper -I & II/ Oriya Paper – I & II/ Kannada – Paper I & II, Tamil Paper I & II, Hindi – Paper I & II, Urdu – Paper I & II, third language English Paper – I & II and OSSC Sanskrit Paper – I & II for which Part A and Part B should be given at the beginning of the examination and collected together at the close of the examination.