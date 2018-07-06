AP SSC 10th Supplementary results 2018 declared at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th result 2018: Class 10 result available at manabadi.com AP SSC 10th result 2018: Class 10 result available at manabadi.com

AP SSC 10th Results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of Class 10th supplementary examination today. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the marks through the official websites- bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com. The Andhra Pradesh Board conducted the annual SSC examinations from March 15 to March 29, 2018, the results of which were released on April 29. As many as 6.6 lakh candidates appeared for the annual examination this year.

As per the reports, nearly one lakh students have appeared for the AP 10th supplementary examinations with a total of 56,108 boys and 42,428 girls sat for it. Of the registered candidates, 1,330 students appeared under private candidates category.

AP SSC 10th Results 2018: Steps to check online through website

Step 1 – Go to the official website for the SSC Board (bse.ap.gov.in).

Step 2 – Click on the notification for the SCC exam results.

Step 3 – Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

Step 4 – Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examinations

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examinations is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after the educational condition of Andhra Pradesh.

Around 6,13,378 appeared in the examination this year. The pass percentage recorded at 94.48 per cent. The boys have outperformed girls, the percentage of boys cleared the examination is 94.41 per cent, while the girls pass percentage counted at 94.41.

