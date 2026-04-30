Lokesh Nara declares AP SSC 10th Results 2026, 85.25% students pass

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BSEAP class 10 result declared: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has announced the SSC public examination result today on the official sites — bse.ap.gov.in and education.indianexpress.com. Students can check their results on the website mentioned previously.
AP SSC 10th Results 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
The overall pass percentage improved to 85.25%, up from 81.14% last year, with girls outperforming boys by recording 87.90% compared to 82.68%. Government-managed schools also showed notable progress, with the pass percentage rising to 78.39% from 72.8% in the previous year. Meanwhile, the results of the AP Open School SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2026, have also been released. Students can access the APOSS results through the official website, via Mana Mitra (9552300009), or through DigiLocker.
To access the result, candidates should visit the official website of BSEAP and click on the “Results” section. Then, select “SSC Public Examination Result 2026” and enter the required login credentials. Once the scorecard appears on the screen, download it as a PDF or take a screenshot for future reference.
For the current academic year, the BSEAP Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 16 (First Language) to April 1, 2026 (OSSC Main Paper-II/SSC Vocational Theory).
Read | AP SSC 10th Results Link: How to check online, via app
In 2025, the overall pass percentage recorded by BSEAP was 81.14 per cent. In comparison, the pass percentage in 2024 stood at 89.64 per cent.
Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation by paying the prescribed fee. This facility is available to students who have passed all subjects but wish to improve their marks. The application window for re-evaluation usually opens shortly after the declaration of the main results.
Students who fail in one or two subjects can opt for supplementary examinations instead of re-evaluation. These exams are typically conducted in May or June. The fee for recounting is Rs. 500 per subject, while reverification costs Rs. 1,000 per subject.
In 2025, the supplementary exams were held from May 19 to May 28, and the results were declared on June 12, 2025.