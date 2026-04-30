Lokesh Nara declares AP SSC 10th Results 2026, 85.25% students pass

BSEAP class 10 result declared: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has announced the SSC public examination result today on the official sites — bse.ap.gov.in and education.indianexpress.com. Students can check their results on the website mentioned previously.

AP SSC 10th Results 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

The overall pass percentage improved to 85.25%, up from 81.14% last year, with girls outperforming boys by recording 87.90% compared to 82.68%. Government-managed schools also showed notable progress, with the pass percentage rising to 78.39% from 72.8% in the previous year. Meanwhile, the results of the AP Open School SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2026, have also been released. Students can access the APOSS results through the official website, via Mana Mitra (9552300009), or through DigiLocker.