AP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: BSEAP to announce SSC results on April 29

BSEAP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will be announcing the SSC Class 10 exam results on their official websites results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in, on April 30. Students can access their results at 11 am after entering their login credentials on the above links, once they’re declared. AP SSC results will be available at education.indianexpress.com. Click here for direct link.

The AP SSC Class 10 Board exams started from March 16 and continued till April 1. The SSC examinations were conducted in a single shift each day in pen-and-paper format. The exam timing was from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

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The Board had released the hall tickets on March 5 for the students. This was made available on their official websites as well as on the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance number 9552300009 for the convenience of the students. The hall ticket contained key details including the student’s name, roll number, photograph, examination centre address, and subject-wise exam schedule. It was mandatory for the students to carry the Hall Ticket to the exam.

Students must score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to qualify for the AP SSC exams 2026. Those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in the Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 exams will be considered to have failed. Such students can register for compartment exams conducted by BSEAP . The details regarding the AP SSC compartment exam registration and date sheet will be notified soon.

Last year, the Class 10 exams were conducted from March 17 to March 31, and the results were announced on April 23, 2025. Out of 6,14,459 students who had appeared, 4,98,585 had passed, thus achieving a pass percentage of 81.14%.

Live Updates Apr 29, 2026 04:50 PM IST BSEAP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Results through respective school logins Headmasters of schools can also download AP SSC 2026 Class 10th results directly through their respective school logins immediately after the release of the result at 11 am on April 29. Apr 29, 2026 04:49 PM IST BSEAP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Where can I check AP SSC result? - SSC Results Portal: results.bse.ap.gov.in - Mana Mitra WhatsApp: Send “Hi” to 9552300009 - LEAP Mobile App for students as well - DigiLocker (App and website) Apr 29, 2026 04:48 PM IST BSEAP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: What is AP SSC 2026 result date and time? The AP SSC result date and time are April 30, 11 am.