Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2020 declared Live Updates: Result available at bse.ap.gov.in, how to download marks memo

AP SSC 10th Results 2020 Live: Check result at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com. Representational image/ file AP SSC 10th Results 2020 Live: Check result at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com. Representational image/ file

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the results for SSC, class 10 examination. Over 6.39 lakh students who had appeared in the class 10 exams will get their result through the website- bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.

This year, all the students were promoted as the exam got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic situations. The students were evaluated on the basis of marks in semester and internal assessment.

The result is available at the website- bse.ap.gov.in, and a short memo with it is also available. To get result, click on the download result link. Enter your roll number, it will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference. Meanwhile, students can also check their result at indianexpress.com, they have to register with their name and roll number.