scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Top News
Live now

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2020 declared Live Updates: Result available at bse.ap.gov.in, how to download marks memo

AP SSC 10th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Over 6.39 lakh students who had appeared in the class 10 exams will get their result through the website- bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 13, 2020 4:33:57 pm
AP SSC 10th result 2020 AP SSC 10th Results 2020 Live: Check result at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com. Representational image/ file

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the results for SSC, class 10 examination. Over 6.39 lakh students who had appeared in the class 10 exams will get their result through the website- bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.

This year, all the students were promoted as the exam got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic situations. The students were evaluated on the basis of marks in semester and internal assessment.

The result is available at the website- bse.ap.gov.in, and a short memo with it is also available. To get result, click on the download result link. Enter your roll number, it will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference. Meanwhile, students can also check their result at indianexpress.com, they have to register with their name and roll number.

Live Blog

AP SSC 10th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result available now at bse.ap.gov.in, how to download marks memo 

AP SSC 10th result 2020 AP SSC 10th result 2020 LIVE: Check result at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com. Representational image/ file

AP SSC 10th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: A candidate needs to secure at least 35 marks in every subject that he/she appears in order to clear the SSC exam. The students securing 91-100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81-90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61-70 marks B2 grade, 51-60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35-40 marks D grade.

The inter result was declared on June 12, and a total of 59 per cent students cleared the first year exam, while 63 per cent became successful in second year exam..

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd