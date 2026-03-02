AP SSC Public Exams 2026 Hall Tickets Out: How to download from bse.ap.gov.in

BSEAP AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP SSC hall ticket 2026 for students appearing in the Class 10 public examinations. The admit cards are available for download from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Schools have been provided separate login credentials to download the AP SSC hall tickets and distribute them to students. Registered private candidates can also access their admit cards directly through the official portal. Students are required to collect the printed hall ticket from their respective schools, as the document must carry the principal’s signature and the official school stamp.