AP SSC Public Exams 2026 Hall Tickets Out: How to download from bse.ap.gov.in

BSEAP AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP SSC hall ticket 2026 for students appearing in the Class 10 public examinations. The admit cards are available for download from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
Schools have been provided separate login credentials to download the AP SSC hall tickets and distribute them to students. Registered private candidates can also access their admit cards directly through the official portal. Students are required to collect the printed hall ticket from their respective schools, as the document must carry the principal’s signature and the official school stamp.
The hall ticket contains key details including the student’s name, roll number, photograph, examination centre address, and subject-wise exam schedule. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all particulars mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they must immediately inform their school authorities for correction before the examinations begin.
Carrying the AP SSC hall ticket 2026 to the examination centre is mandatory on all exam days. Students will not be permitted to enter the exam hall without the official admit card issued by BSEAP.
Step 1: Visit the official website — bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket for reference
The AP SSC Public examinations 2026 are scheduled to begin in March 2026. The examinations will be conducted in a single shift each day. The exam timing is from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Students are advised to reach the examination centre well in advance of the reporting time mentioned on their admit card.