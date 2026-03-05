AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: BSEAP hall tickets releasing at bse.ap.gov.in

The Board has cautioned students and parents against accessing or downloading SSC hall tickets from unauthorised or private websites. Any third-party platform claiming to provide AP SSC admit cards has not been approved by BSEAP and should be considered unreliable. Candidates have been advised to rely only on the official platforms notified by the Board.
BSEAP AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Download Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the hall tickets for the AP SSC 2026 examinations by March 5. Students registered to take the AP SSC Class 10 exam can download their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) hall tickets from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in or through the ‘Mana Mitra’ service on WhatsApp.
Both school authorities and private candidates can access their AP Class 10 admit cards from the official website by using their login credentials.
For more information related to BSEAP hall tickets, exam guidelines, and passing marks, students can visit education.indianexpress.com.
In addition, the government will enable access through its WhatsApp service, Mana Mithra (9552300009), where candidates can select Educational Services and enter their application number or child ID along with the date of birth to obtain the hall ticket. Last year, the Board released the hall tickets on March 3.
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will conduct the AP SSC examination for 2026 in a pen-and-paper format. The exam is scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 1, 2026. Please note that the board officials will issue the AP SSC admit card for regular, private, OSSC, OSSC private, and vocational students.
School Heads across Andhra Pradesh have been instructed to circulate the official advisory among all Class 10 students. They must ensure that hall tickets are obtained only through the authorised channels specified by BSEAP. In case students face any difficulty while downloading the admit cards, they may approach their respective Headmasters for assistance.
As per reports, AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 will be released today at 11 am; however, we are confirming the update from the Board.
Step 1: Visit the official website — bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket for reference
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will conduct the AP SSC examination for 2026 in a pen-and-paper format. The exam is scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 1, 2026.
In addition, the government will enable access through its WhatsApp service, Mana Mithra (9552300009), where candidates can select Educational Services and enter their application number or child ID along with the date of birth to obtain the hall ticket.
Students registered to take the AP SSC Class 10 exam can download their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) hall tickets from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in or through the ‘Mana Mitra’ service on WhatsApp.
School administrators have been instructed to ensure that all hall tickets include scanned images of the students. If there are any discrepancies on the admit cards, these must be reported to the Board within 10 days of the issuance of the admit cards. Students can download the admit cards through the official website–bse.ap.gov.in. They will have to click on the link for ‘AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026’ located on the homepage. Once done, enter a username, password, and captcha code and download the admit card.