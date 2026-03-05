AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: BSEAP hall tickets releasing at bse.ap.gov.in

Both school authorities and private candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, using their login credentials. (Image: AI Generated)

BSEAP AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Download Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the hall tickets for the AP SSC 2026 examinations by March 5. Students registered to take the AP SSC Class 10 exam can download their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) hall tickets from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in or through the ‘Mana Mitra’ service on WhatsApp.

Both school authorities and private candidates can access their AP Class 10 admit cards from the official website by using their login credentials.

Story continues below this ad For more information related to BSEAP hall tickets, exam guidelines, and passing marks, students can visit education.indianexpress.com. In addition, the government will enable access through its WhatsApp service, Mana Mithra (9552300009), where candidates can select Educational Services and enter their application number or child ID along with the date of birth to obtain the hall ticket. Last year, the Board released the hall tickets on March 3. The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will conduct the AP SSC examination for 2026 in a pen-and-paper format. The exam is scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 1, 2026. Please note that the board officials will issue the AP SSC admit card for regular, private, OSSC, OSSC private, and vocational students. Live Updates Mar 5, 2026 11:08 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Admit Cards Not Valid on Third-Party Websites The Board has cautioned students and parents against accessing or downloading SSC hall tickets from unauthorised or private websites. Any third-party platform claiming to provide AP SSC admit cards has not been approved by BSEAP and should be considered unreliable. Candidates have been advised to rely only on the official platforms notified by the Board. Mar 5, 2026 11:07 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Admit Cards — Schools Directed to Guide Students School Heads across Andhra Pradesh have been instructed to circulate the official advisory among all Class 10 students. They must ensure that hall tickets are obtained only through the authorised channels specified by BSEAP. In case students face any difficulty while downloading the admit cards, they may approach their respective Headmasters for assistance. Mar 5, 2026 11:05 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Hall tickets today at 11 am ? As per reports, AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 will be released today at 11 am; however, we are confirming the update from the Board. Mar 5, 2026 11:02 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Steps to download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Step 1: Visit the official website — bse.ap.gov.in Step 2: Click on the link for “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” on the homepage Step 3: Enter the required login credentials Step 4: Submit the details Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket for reference Mar 5, 2026 11:01 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: When were hall tickets released in 2025? Last year, the Board released the hall tickets on March 3. Mar 5, 2026 10:59 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: When will exams start? The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will conduct the AP SSC examination for 2026 in a pen-and-paper format. The exam is scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 1, 2026. Mar 5, 2026 10:57 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Can I check hall tickets at What's App? In addition, the government will enable access through its WhatsApp service, Mana Mithra (9552300009), where candidates can select Educational Services and enter their application number or child ID along with the date of birth to obtain the hall ticket. Mar 5, 2026 10:56 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Additional information on education.indianexpress.com For more information related to BSEAP hall tickets, exam guidelines, and passing marks, students can visit education.indianexpress.com. Mar 5, 2026 10:55 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Where to check hall tickets Students registered to take the AP SSC Class 10 exam can download their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) hall tickets from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in or through the ‘Mana Mitra’ service on WhatsApp. (Photo: AI Generated via Freepik) School administrators have been instructed to ensure that all hall tickets include scanned images of the students. If there are any discrepancies on the admit cards, these must be reported to the Board within 10 days of the issuance of the admit cards. Students can download the admit cards through the official website–bse.ap.gov.in. They will have to click on the link for ‘AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026’ located on the homepage. Once done, enter a username, password, and captcha code and download the admit card.

