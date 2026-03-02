AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: BSEAP to release admit cards at bse.ap.gov.in

Both school authorities and private candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, using their login credentials. (Image: AI Generated)

BSEAP AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Download Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the hall tickets for the AP SSC 2026 examinations this week. As per reports, students can expect the Secondary School Certificate hall tickets to be released on March 5. Both school authorities and private candidates will be able to download their AP Class 10 admit cards from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, using their login credentials.

Follow | AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates

For more information related to BSEAP hall tickets, exam guidelines, and passing marks, students can visit education.indianexpress.com.

Story continues below this ad

In addition, the government has enabled access through its WhatsApp service, Mana Mithra (9552300009), where candidates can select Educational Services and enter their application number or child ID along with the date of birth to obtain the hall ticket. Last year, the Board released the hall tickets on March 3.

The BSEAP will conduct the AP SSC 2026 examination in pen-and-paper format. The exam is scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 1, 2026. Please note that the board officials will issue the AP SSC admit card for regular, private, OSSC, OSSC private, and vocational students.

Live Updates Mar 2, 2026 10:50 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Incase of issues the admit cards, whom should I report? School administrators have been instructed to ensure that all hall tickets include scanned images of the students. If there are any discrepancies on the admit cards, these must be reported to the Board within 10 days of the issuance of the admit cards. Mar 2, 2026 10:46 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Admitcards will be released for which students? AP SSC admit card will be released for --Regular students --Private Students --OSSC, OSSC private students --Vocational students Mar 2, 2026 10:44 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: When will exam be held? The BSEAP will conduct the AP SSC 2026 examination in pen-and-paper format. The exam is scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 1, 2026. Mar 2, 2026 10:38 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Is there any other way to download admit cards? In addition, the government has enabled access through its WhatsApp service, Mana Mithra (9552300009), where candidates can select Educational Services and enter their application number or child ID along with the date of birth to obtain the hall tickets. Mar 2, 2026 10:35 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Where to get additional information from? For more information related to BSEAP hall tickets, exam guidelines, and passing marks, students can visit education.indianexpress.com. Mar 2, 2026 10:34 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Where to download admit cards from? Both school authorities and private candidates will be able to download their AP Class 10 admit cards from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, using their login credentials. Mar 2, 2026 10:33 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Admit cards by March 5? As per reports, students can expect the Secondary School Certificate hall tickets to be released on March 5. Mar 2, 2026 10:29 AM IST AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: When will board release admit cards? The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the hall tickets for the AP SSC 2026 examinations this week.