AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: BSEAP to release admit cards at bse.ap.gov.in

School administrators have been instructed to ensure that all hall tickets include scanned images of the students. If there are any discrepancies on the admit cards, these must be reported to the Board within 10 days of the issuance of the admit cards.
BSEAP AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Download Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the hall tickets for the AP SSC 2026 examinations this week. As per reports, students can expect the Secondary School Certificate hall tickets to be released on March 5. Both school authorities and private candidates will be able to download their AP Class 10 admit cards from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, using their login credentials.
Follow | AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates
For more information related to BSEAP hall tickets, exam guidelines, and passing marks, students can visit education.indianexpress.com.
In addition, the government has enabled access through its WhatsApp service, Mana Mithra (9552300009), where candidates can select Educational Services and enter their application number or child ID along with the date of birth to obtain the hall ticket. Last year, the Board released the hall tickets on March 3.
The BSEAP will conduct the AP SSC 2026 examination in pen-and-paper format. The exam is scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 1, 2026. Please note that the board officials will issue the AP SSC admit card for regular, private, OSSC, OSSC private, and vocational students.
AP SSC admit card will be released for
--Regular students
--Private Students
--OSSC, OSSC private students
--Vocational students
The BSEAP will conduct the AP SSC 2026 examination in pen-and-paper format. The exam is scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 1, 2026.
In addition, the government has enabled access through its WhatsApp service, Mana Mithra (9552300009), where candidates can select Educational Services and enter their application number or child ID along with the date of birth to obtain the hall tickets.
Both school authorities and private candidates will be able to download their AP Class 10 admit cards from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, using their login credentials.
As per reports, students can expect the Secondary School Certificate hall tickets to be released on March 5.
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the hall tickets for the AP SSC 2026 examinations this week.
School administrators have been instructed to ensure that all hall tickets include scanned images of the students. If there are any discrepancies on the admit cards, these must be reported to the Board within 10 days of the issuance of the admit cards. Students can download the admit cards through the official website–bse.ap.gov.in. They will have to click on the link for ‘AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026’ located on the homepage. Once done, enter a username, password, and captcha code and download the admit card.