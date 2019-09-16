AP RCET 2019: Applications open for MPhil, PhD admissions; check eligibility, exam pattern, how to apply

AP RCET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released online application forms for the Research Common Entrance Test (RCET) at its official website sche.ap.gov.in. The online registration will begin on September 16, the candidates who want to apply can do through the official website till October 10.

The state-level exam is conducted by Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE. It will be held from November 8 to 12. Those who clear the exam will be able to take admission in PhD and MPhil programmes across the state.

AP RCET 2019: Exam pattern

The entrance test consists of two parts, part-A and will consist of teaching and research aptitude for 90 marks, whereas part-B will be subject-specific for 90 marks.

The syllabus will be on the lines of UGC NET. Those obtaining 50 per cent marks will be considered qualified while the minimum marks requirement is 45 per cent for reserved category candidates.

AP RCET 2019: Eligibility

Candidates must have a master’s level degree with at least 55 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks required are 50 per cent.

AP RCET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘AP RCET – 19’

Step 3: Click on ‘application’ in the main tab

Step 4: Click on fee payment, fill the given form

Step 5: Make the payment, submit

AP RCET 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1300 for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 900.