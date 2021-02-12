AP private universities mulling 35% seats reserved under govt quota

Private universities in Andhra Pradesh can have 35 per cent seats reserved under government quota. Focus will be on providing quality education to the students who are socially and financially backward. The proposal was floated in a review meeting headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today. The meeting reviewed status of higher education and discussed amending AP Private University Act 2006, and enquired on reopening of colleges and conducting of classes post COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set the highest standards for newly setting up private universities and converting existing colleges into private universities, as per an official statement.

He said there should be joint certification with 200 best educational institutions of the world and it should last for five years and this should be considered as eligible criteria for recognising a college as a private university. It is decided to introduce the amendment bill of AP Private University Act-2006 in coming Assembly session. Discussing aided colleges, it was said that they should be handed over to either government or private totally if they cannot run them independently, the official statement read.

The chief minister further said revolutionary changes will come up in the education and skill sectors with the introduction of unlimited internet access in every village along with providing laptops to students at affordable prices through schemes like Amma Vodi and Vasati Devena. He said there should be no place for recommendations in university recruitments and they should be held transparently and qualified staff should be present in universities.