AP POLYCET Results 2026 Declared: 91.37% students qualify, girls outperform boys

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the SBTET official website.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, declared the AP POLYCET 2026 results today, May 5, at 10:30 am. The results were announced by Education Minister Nara Lokesh via his official account on X. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can download their rank cards from the official portal at polycetap.ap.gov.in. Students need only their hall ticket number to access and download the scorecard.

As stated by Nara Lokesh in his post, 1,77,581 candidates registered and 1,63,008 appeared for the examination held on April 25. Of these, 1,48,950 have qualified, with an overall pass percentage of 91.37%.