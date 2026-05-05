AP POLYCET Results 2026 Declared: 91.37% students qualify, girls outperform boys

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, declared the AP POLYCET 2026 results today, May 5, at 10:30 am. The results were announced by Education Minister Nara Lokesh via his official account on X. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can download their rank cards from the official portal at polycetap.ap.gov.in. Students need only their hall ticket number to access and download the scorecard.
As stated by Nara Lokesh in his post, 1,77,581 candidates registered and 1,63,008 appeared for the examination held on April 25. Of these, 1,48,950 have qualified, with an overall pass percentage of 91.37%.
Girls have outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 93.57%. Tribal districts of the state, Alluri Sitharama Raju has a pass percentage of 99.11%, while Polavaram has a pass percentage of 95.46%, and Parvathipuram Manyam has a pass percentage of 93.45%. These three districts are among the top performers in the state.
Students will be able to check their results at Mana Mitra using this phone number: 9552300009.
🔊 AP POLYCET–2026 Results Announced! 📢
This year, a record 1,77,581 candidates registered and 1,63,008 appeared for the examination held on 25.04.2026 — the highest participation ever. Of these, 1,48,950 have qualified, with an overall pass percentage of 91.37%.
👏 Delighted…
— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) May 5, 2026
The AP POLYCET include the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, total marks, rank, and result status. Students are advised to verify all printed details and report any discrepancies to SBTET directly. The rank card will be needed at the time of document verification at AP POLYCET helpline centres before web-based counselling registration.
Admission through this exam leads to diploma-level programmes — both engineering and non-engineering — at government, aided, and private polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh. For specialised courses such as Hotel Management and Catering Technology and D. Pharmacy, the eligibility is Class 12 (10+2), and those students do not need to appear for POLYCET.
The seat allotment process under counselling will be conducted online. Once registered, candidates must lock their choices of college and course through option entry. Seat allotment letters can be downloaded by paying a fee of Rs 800. Students can also visit POLYCET helpline centres to complete option entry in person.