AP POLYCET results 2019 declared: How to check

AP POLYCET results 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Technical Education and Training has released the results for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (PolyCET) at rtgs.ap.gov.in, myap.e-pragati.in and manabadi.com. All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website. The examination was conducted on April 30 to select students for diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology offered at polytechnics in the state. To be eligible, candidates were required to have passed 10 + 2 examinations from any recognised institution.

Advertising

The exam was conducted for two hours and contained 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on the class 10 state Board of Secondary Education (BSE) syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. There were 60 questions for Physics and 30 questions each for Chemistry and Mathematics.

Read | Top engineering colleges in India

AP POLYCET results 2019: How to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website for the exam (rtgs.ap.gov.in)

Step 2 – Click on the link for AP POLYCET 2019 results.

Step 3 – Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit

Step 4 – Download and take a print out

Advertising

As per reports, a total of 1,31,839 had registered for the state-level entrance exam of which only 1,24,669 students appeared. Therefore, SBTET has decide to award 8 marks to all the students in the AP PolyCET 2019 result.

Last year, as many as 1,31,662 applications received and 41 per cent of them have taken admissions for polytechnic courses.

There are 284 polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh of which, 84 of them were government institutions and 200 were private. According to the All-India Council of Technical Education, in all these colleges, 72,936 seats are available.