AP POLYCET Result 2022 declared: Here’s how to check scores

AP Polycet result 2022: The result for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) have been released the result today, i.e June 18, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the Polycet exam can check their result at the official website — polycetap.nic.in.
The AP POLYCET examination was conducted on May 29, 2022, and the answer key was released on June 3.
AP POLYCET result 2022: How to check scores
Step 1: Visit the official website — polycetap.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Polycet rank card 2022’ available on the homepage
Step 3: Fill the required details like – hall ticket credentials – roll number
Step 4: Check the details once and click on submit
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen, download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.
Candidates may please note that the roll number details are mentioned in your AP POLYCET 2022 hall ticket or admit card.
POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training. Students who clear the exam are eligible for admission to engineering, non-engineering diploma-level programmes conducted in government, aided, private, unaided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private unaided engineering colleges.
