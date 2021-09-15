AP POLYCET result 2021 declared: Here’s how to check scores

AP Polycet result 2021: The result for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) was released today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website, polycetap.nic.in.

POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training. Students who clear the exam are eligible for admission to engineering, non-engineering diploma-level programmes conducted in government, aided, private, un-aided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges.

AP Polycet result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Polycet rank card tab’

Step 3: Log-in using hall ticket credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download the scorecard

The exam was held on September 1. There is no age restriction for appearing for POLYCET-2020. As separate POLYCET tests are being conducted by the respective states, candidates of Andhra Pradesh seeking admission into the courses offered in Polytechnics of Telangana and seek admission under 15 per cent unreserved quota.