AP Polycet result 2020 expected today

AP POLYCET result 2020 at polycetap.nic.in (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representational image)

AP Polycet result 2020: The result for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) is expected to be released today – October 9. There is no confirmation yet on the same, however, reports suggest that the result link will be activated soon at the official website, polycetap.nic.in.

POLYCET is a polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training. Students who clear the exam are eligible for admission to engineering, non-engineering diploma-level programmes conducted in government, aided, private, un-aided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges.

AP Polycet result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using hall ticket

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The exam was held on September 27. There is no age restriction for appearing for POLYCET-2020. As separate POLYCET tests are being conducted by the respective states, candidates of Andhra Pradesh seeking admission into the courses offered in Polytechnics of Telangana and seek admission under 15 per cent unreserved quota.

