AP POLYCET Counselling 2026: Registration begins, check allotment schedule

AP POLYCET Counselling 2026: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the first phase of AP POLYCET 2026 counselling for admissions to diploma courses offered by government and private polytechnic institutions across the state for the 2026-27 academic session.
Qualified candidates can participate in the web counselling process from June 24 to July 4 through the official portal, polycet.ap.gov.in. The admission process includes online certificate verification, fee payment, candidate registration and web option entry.
|Activity
|Dates
|Online certificate verification and fee payment (candidate registration)
|June 24 to June 30
|Certificate verification at Help Line Centres (for candidates requiring verification or updates)
|June 25 to July 1
|Web option entry
|June 29 to July 3
|Change of web options
|July 4
|Seat allotment result
|July 6
|Self-reporting and reporting at allotted colleges
|July 7 to July 10
|Commencement of classes
|July 7
Candidates who qualified in AP POLYCET 2026 and meet the eligibility requirements for diploma admissions in Andhra Pradesh polytechnic colleges can take part in the counselling process.
Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal at polycet.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Complete candidate registration and pay the counselling fee online
Step 3: Upload and verify the required certificates
Step 4: Attend certificate verification at the designated Help Line Centre, if required
Step 5: Exercise web options by selecting preferred colleges and courses
Step 6: Modify or reorder options during the option-editing window, if necessary
Step 7: Check the seat allotment result on July 6
Step 8: Complete self-reporting and report physically to the allotted college within the prescribed schedule
Before proceeding with online registration and certificate verification, candidates should keep the following documents ready:
–AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket
–AP POLYCET 2026 Rank Card
–SSC or equivalent marks memo
–Study certificates from Class 4 to Class 10
–Residence certificate (for private candidates without institutional education)
–Other relevant certificates, if applicable
–Special-category candidates, including NCC, CAP, Sports & Games, Scouts & Guides, Anglo-Indian and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), must also produce the relevant supporting certificates.
Admissions will be granted based on candidates’ ranks, reservation criteria, choices filled during option entry and seat availability in participating institutions.