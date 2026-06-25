AP POLYCET Counselling 2026: Registration begins, check allotment schedule

AP POLYCET Counselling 2026: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the first phase of AP POLYCET 2026 counselling for admissions to diploma courses offered by government and private polytechnic institutions across the state for the 2026-27 academic session.

Qualified candidates can participate in the web counselling process from June 24 to July 4 through the official portal, polycet.ap.gov.in. The admission process includes online certificate verification, fee payment, candidate registration and web option entry.

AP POLYCET 2026 first phase counselling schedule

Activity Dates Online certificate verification and fee payment (candidate registration) June 24 to June 30 Certificate verification at Help Line Centres (for candidates requiring verification or updates) June 25 to July 1 Web option entry June 29 to July 3 Change of web options July 4 Seat allotment result July 6 Self-reporting and reporting at allotted colleges July 7 to July 10 Commencement of classes July 7

Candidates who qualified in AP POLYCET 2026 and meet the eligibility requirements for diploma admissions in Andhra Pradesh polytechnic colleges can take part in the counselling process.