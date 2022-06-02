AP POLYCET answer key 2022 released: How to check

AP POLYCET 2022 answer key: State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has released the answer key of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022. Candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website — sbtetap.gov.in.

The AP POLYCET 2022 examination was conducted on May 29, 2022.

AP POLYCET 2022 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — sbtetap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the notification bar, available on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘SBTET-AP POLYCET-2022 preliminary key-reg’

Step 4: Download the file, and then check the answer key

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

As per the official notification, candidates having any objection regarding the answer key are allowed to inform the board through email at asexams.apsbtet@gmail.com on or before June 2, 2022.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) conducts AP POLYCET for candidates seeking admission to all diploma courses in engineering / non engineering/ technology offered at polytechnics / institutions (including aided and unaided private polytechnics / institutions running as second shift in private engineering colleges) in Andhra Pradesh.