AP POLYCET 2026: Round one seat allotment likely releasing today at apsbtet.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), through the Department of Technical Education (DTE), is expected to release the AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 diploma seat allotment result today (July 7, 2026). The AP Polycet examination for 2026 was held on April 25, 2026, with results on May 5. The results will be released on apsbtet.ap.gov.in

Once released, candidates who took part in the counselling process will be able to check and download their allotment order from the official website using their login credentials.

AP POLYCET 2026: How to check?

To do so, they will need to visit the official AP POLYCET counselling website and follow these steps: