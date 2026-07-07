AP POLYCET 2026: Round one seat allotment likely releasing today at apsbtet.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), through the Department of Technical Education (DTE), is expected to release the AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 diploma seat allotment result today (July 7, 2026). The AP Polycet examination for 2026 was held on April 25, 2026, with results on May 5. The results will be released on apsbtet.ap.gov.in
Once released, candidates who took part in the counselling process will be able to check and download their allotment order from the official website using their login credentials.
To do so, they will need to visit the official AP POLYCET counselling website and follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website–apsbtet.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number, password, and date of birth to view their allotment status.
Step 4: The allotment order can then be downloaded and printed for future admission formalities.
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the allotment letter, including their name, hall ticket Number, allotted college name, diploma course allotted, category and reservation details, and the reporting date and admission schedule. Any discrepancy found should be brought to the notice of the counselling authorities immediately for correction.
Students who receive a seat will need to complete the admission process within the prescribed deadline, keeping all original documents ready for verification — including educational certificates, identity proof, category certificates (if applicable), and other documents required at the time of admission. Failure to report within the specified timeline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.
As stated by Nara Lokesh in his post, 1,77,581 candidates registered and 1,63,008 appeared for the examination held on April 25. Of these, 1,48,950 have qualified, with an overall pass percentage of 91.37%.
Girls have outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 93.57%. Tribal districts of the state, Alluri Sitharama Raju has a pass percentage of 99.11%, while Polavaram has a pass percentage of 95.46%, and Parvathipuram Manyam has a pass percentage of 93.45%. These three districts are among the top performers in the state.
In 2025, the AP Polycet exam was held on April 30, 2025. The result was declared in mid-May. Around 1.39 lakh students appeared for the exam last year.