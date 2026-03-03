AP POLYCET 2026 registration begins at polycetap.ap.gov.in; check exam schedule

AP POLYCET 2026 will be conducted in offline mode. The examination is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2026. It will take place in a single shift. The test will be organised at multiple examination centres across the state.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 3, 2026 04:05 PM IST
AP POLYCET 2026: Registration link, important dates and moreAP POLYCET 2026: Registration link, important dates and more
Make us preferred source on Google

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has opened the online registration process for AP POLYCET 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website — polycetap.ap.gov.in. The entrance test is conducted for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering streams offered by polytechnic institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET 2026: Important dates

Event Date
Commencement of online application March 3, 2026
Last date to submit the application April 4, 2026
Date of POLYCET 2026 examination April 25, 2026

Only candidates who have passed Class 10, SSC, or an equivalent examination from a recognised board are eligible to apply. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline to avoid last-minute issues.

Board results banner

AP POLYCET 2026: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website — polycetap.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Online Application” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using a mobile number (for non-SSC candidates) or hall ticket number

Step 4: Fill in the required personal and academic details

Step 5: Pay the prescribed application fee and submit the form

Candidates can download and keep a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Story continues below this ad

AP POLYCET 2026 will be conducted in offline mode. The examination is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2026. It will take place in a single shift. The test will be organised at multiple examination centres across the state.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 03: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments