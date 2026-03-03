AP POLYCET 2026 registration begins at polycetap.ap.gov.in; check exam schedule

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has opened the online registration process for AP POLYCET 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website — polycetap.ap.gov.in. The entrance test is conducted for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering streams offered by polytechnic institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET 2026: Important dates

Event Date Commencement of online application March 3, 2026 Last date to submit the application April 4, 2026 Date of POLYCET 2026 examination April 25, 2026

Only candidates who have passed Class 10, SSC, or an equivalent examination from a recognised board are eligible to apply. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline to avoid last-minute issues.

AP POLYCET 2026: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website — polycetap.ap.gov.in