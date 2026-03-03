AP POLYCET 2026 registration begins at polycetap.ap.gov.in; check exam schedule

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has opened the online registration process for AP POLYCET 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website — polycetap.ap.gov.in. The entrance test is conducted for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering streams offered by polytechnic institutions across Andhra Pradesh.
|Event
|Date
|Commencement of online application
|March 3, 2026
|Last date to submit the application
|April 4, 2026
|Date of POLYCET 2026 examination
|April 25, 2026
Only candidates who have passed Class 10, SSC, or an equivalent examination from a recognised board are eligible to apply. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline to avoid last-minute issues.
Step 1: Visit the official website — polycetap.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “Online Application” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Register using a mobile number (for non-SSC candidates) or hall ticket number
Step 4: Fill in the required personal and academic details
Step 5: Pay the prescribed application fee and submit the form
Candidates can download and keep a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.
AP POLYCET 2026 will be conducted in offline mode. The examination is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2026. It will take place in a single shift. The test will be organised at multiple examination centres across the state.