AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Download link at polycetap.ap.gov.in; exam on April 25

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh, on April 18 released the AP POLYCET 2026 admit card. Candidates can download the AP POLYCET 2026 hall tickets from the official website — polycetap.nic.in.
AP POLYCET 2026 will be held on April 25 in offline more. It will take place in a single shift. The test will be organised at multiple examination centres across the state.
Step 1: Visit the official website – polycetap.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the print hall ticket link.
Step 3: Enter your details like the registration number and and Date of Birth.
Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Save the admit card for future reference.
The duration of the exam will be of two hours. It will be an offline exam consisting of 120 questions with a choice of four options for each question. There will be 50 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics and 30 questions in Chemistry, and the question paper will be based on the syllabus prescribed for SSC 2026 examinations.
The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET), held by the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, is an entrance exam for admission into diploma programmes in engineering, non-engineering, and technology. These programmes are offered by both government-aided and private polytechnic institutions, including those operating as second-shift colleges within private engineering institutions across the state. The exam is conducted in offline mode.
Candidates who qualify AP POLYCET will have to register for the online web-based counselling and offline document verification process. The department generally sets different dates for the document verification process as per ranks obtained by the candidates in the AP POLYCET exam. AP POLYCET Counselling process consists of document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting to the institute. DTE will allot the seats to the AP POLYCET qualified candidates on the basis of ranks obtained by them, choices filled and availability of seats.