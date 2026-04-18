AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Download link at polycetap.ap.gov.in; exam on April 25

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh, on April 18 released the AP POLYCET 2026 admit card. Candidates can download the AP POLYCET 2026 hall tickets from the official website — polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET 2026 will be held on April 25 in offline more. It will take place in a single shift. The test will be organised at multiple examination centres across the state.

AP POLYCET 2026: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website – polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the print hall ticket link.

Step 3: Enter your details like the registration number and and Date of Birth.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.