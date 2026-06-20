AP POLYCET 2026 counselling begins on June 24 for diploma; last date to apply June 30

AP POLYCET 2026: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) has announced the counselling schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) for admissions to diploma courses. Students can apply for the same at the POLYCET website at polycet.ap.gov.in.
The last date to register for the counselling process is June 30. Those who have qualified the exam will be required to register, pay the counselling fee and complete the verification process on the official website. The POLYCET result was announced on May 5.
While filling the registration form, candidates will be required to submit an application fee. OC and BC students will need to pay Rs 700, while SC and ST students will have to pay Rs 250 for the counselling. Applicants can pay the fee online through net banking, debit card, credit card or UPI.
Students can find a detailed schedule of all counselling-related important deadlines below:
|Event
|Dates
|Registration (fee payment and online certificate verification)
|June 24 to June 30
|Certificate Verification at help line centres (HLCs)
|June 25 to July 1
|Entry of web options
|June 29 to July 3
|Change of web options
|July 4
|Seat allotment result
|July 6
|Self-reporting at allotted colleges
|July 7 to July 10
|Classes begin
|July 7
After registering, their documents will be verified online. Those whose verification is completed online and do not want any corrections are not required to visit a Help Line Centre for verification. However, students applying under special categories, who want to correct their details, or those who are not eligible for web options after online verification, will need to visit the respective HLC for verification.
Next, the students will need to enter their options online for college allotment from June 29 to July 3. They can change their options on July 4 once the correction window opens. No further changes will be allowed.
The result for the AP POLYCET seat allotment in diploma will be announced on July 6, 2026. Those who will be allotted seats will then be required to report to their respective colleges before July 10 to confirm their admission. The classes will commence from July 7 once the allotment results are announced.