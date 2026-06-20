AP POLYCET 2026 counselling begins on June 24 for diploma; last date to apply June 30

AP POLYCET 2026: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) has announced the counselling schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) for admissions to diploma courses. Students can apply for the same at the POLYCET website at polycet.ap.gov.in.

The last date to register for the counselling process is June 30. Those who have qualified the exam will be required to register, pay the counselling fee and complete the verification process on the official website. The POLYCET result was announced on May 5.

While filling the registration form, candidates will be required to submit an application fee. OC and BC students will need to pay Rs 700, while SC and ST students will have to pay Rs 250 for the counselling. Applicants can pay the fee online through net banking, debit card, credit card or UPI.