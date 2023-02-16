AP POLYCET 2023: Online application process begins; check steps to register

AP POLYCET 2023: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh today started registration process for AP POLYCET 2023. Awaiting candidates can fill the application form at the official website — polycetap.nic.in — before April 30.

AP POLYCET 2023 is for candidates seeking admission into diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering or technology. The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, from 11 am to 1 pm.

AP POLYCET 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Online Application’ tab given on the home page.

Step 3: Login and fill the application form.

Step 4: Pay the required application fee.

Step 5: Download the payment receipt and hall ticket.

Candidates have two ways for filling the online application form — either through through the mobile number or with the SSC hall ticket number. The second option is only for AP SSC candidates. Candidates are expected to fill only one application form, as filling of multiple forms may lead to rejection.