AP POLYCET 2022 registration begins: Check details here

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has started the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test AP POLYCET 2022 registration at the official website — polycetap.nic.in.

Candidates seeking admission into diploma courses in engineering/non-engineering/technology can now fill out the AP POLYCET application form 2022. The last date to apply for the AP POLYCET exam is May 18, 2022. The AP POLYCET will be held on May 29, 2022.

How to apply AP Polycet 2022

Step 1: Visit AP POLYCET 2022 official website – polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Online application tab”.

Step 3: Enter details like class 10 board exam marks, mobile number, date of birth and click on the “Show application link”.

Step 4: Next, log in and fill out the application form by providing the required details.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and take a printout for future reference.

Eligibility for AP POLYCET 2022

Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent and are recognised by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad are eligible. The candidates who have compartmentally passed or appearing for SSC are also eligible to apply.

Also, the one belonging to NIOS/ APOSS/ CBSE/ ICSE/ other examinations recognized as equivalent to SSC by the AP government should have passed all subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, with a minimum of 35 per cent Marks in each subject.