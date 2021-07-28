AP POLYCET 2021: Online application process begins, how to apply

The online registration started on July 27, the last date to apply for the entrance exam is August 13, 2021. (Representative Image)

AP POLYCET 2021: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada has released its online application form for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET). The online registration started on July 27, the last date to apply for the entrance exam is August 13, 2021. To register, candidates can visit the official website — polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET 2021: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: Open the link that says ‘Application form for APPOLYCET 2021’

Step 3: Form will appear on the page

Step 4: Candidates can fill the form with given instructions

Read | TS POLYCET 2021 result declared: How to download rank card from official website

Candidates have to upload photo and signature and pay application fee. The AP POLYCET entrance exam is for those seeking admission in diploma courses in engineering/ non engineering/ technology offered at polytechnics or other institutions (including aided and unaided private polytechnics / institutions running as second shift in private engineering colleges) in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021 – 2022.

Also Read | IGNOU June TEE 2021 admit card today: How to download

According to an official notification, the AP POLYCET 2021 exam will be conducted on September 1, 2021. For further details, candidates can either go through the ‘APPOLYCET-2021 Booklet’ on the home page of the website or they can call on 7901620551, 7901620557, 7901620567.