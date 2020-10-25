AP POLYCET 2020 first seat allotment result released, here’s how to check

The seat allotment result is available at appolycet.nic.in. Representational image/ file

AP POLYCET 2020: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the first seat allotment results of POLYCET. The seat allotment result is available at appolycet.nic.in, students can check by logging onto the official website.

The seats will be allotted based on the choice of course and college selected by candidates in counselling round and marks obtained in the POLYCET.

AP POLYCET 2020: How to check the allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website- appolycet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on candidate log-in

Step 3: Click on the allotment list

Step 4: Check result

Following the first allotment list, candidates will have the chance to take admission to the colleges. Those who do not pay fees within the deadline issued after each list will not be eligible to be admitted for the allotted seat and it will be moved on in the next list, as per rules.

POLYCET is a polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada for admission into engineering/non-engineering diploma level programmes conducted in government, aided, private, un-aided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges.

