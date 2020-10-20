AP POLYCET 2020 counselling deadline extended, check revised schedule

AP POLYCET 2020: The counselling process has been extended till October 22. File

AP POLYCET 2020: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has extended the last date to apply for the counselling process for admission to polytechnic colleges in the state. The counselling process was scheduled to be closed on October 19, but it has been extended till October 22 to provide an opportunity to students who could not able to attend counselling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the official website, the last date for the payment processing is October 21, and the online window to verify documents will remain active till October 22. The first allotment list will be released on October 24 after 6 pm at the official website- appolycet.nic.in.

AP POLYCET 2020: How to check the allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on candidate log-in

Step 3: Click on the allotment list

Step 4: Check result

Following the first allotment list, candidates will have the chance to take admission to the colleges. Those who do not pay fees within the deadline issued after each list will not be eligible to be admitted for the allotted seat and it will be moved on in the next list, as per rules.

POLYCET is a polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada for admission into engineering/non-engineering diploma level programmes conducted in government, aided, private, un-aided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges.

