AP POLYCET 2020: Application process deadline extended till July 27

AP POLYCET 2020: The last date to submit the online application form for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) has been extended. The candidates can now apply till July 27. The registration process was started from March 16, 2020.

All those who are interested in the same are required to get themselves registered at the official website – polycetap.nic.in. The dates to conduct the common entrance test (CET) will be announced later.

Paper pattern and scheme

The duration of the exam will be two hours. There will be only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of mathematics, physics and chemistry of class 10 (SSC) examination.

The question paper consists of 120 questions with a choice of four responses for each question:

— Mathematics: 60 questions (60 marks)

— Physics: 30 questions (30 marks)

— Chemistry: 30 questions (30 marks)

POLYCET is a polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada for admission into engineering/non-engineering diploma level programmes conducted in government, aided, private, un-aided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges.

