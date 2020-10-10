AP POLYCET 2020 admissions: Document needed to counselling process, here’s what to do

AP Polyct 2020 web counselling to be held at appolycet.nic.in (Representational image)

AP POLYCET 2020: After declaring the result, the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh is all set to start the admission process for polytechnic courses based on AP POLYCET 2020. Candidates who have passed the examination will have to upload documents online. Seats will be granted based on web-based counselling.

After uploading their documents, candidates will have to exercise their options or select college and courses based on choice. After combining the choice and merit of candidates, the first allotment list will be released. Due to the pandemic, the entire process will be held online.

AP POLYCET 2020: Documents needed

— AP POLYCET-2020 hall ticket and rank card

— EWS certificate valid for the year 2020-21 from MeeSeva, for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under the EWS category.

— Caste certificate from MeeSeva, for BC/SC/ST candidates who want to claim reservation under BC/SC/ST category.

— Income certificate issued on/after 01-01-2017 from MeeSeva, for candidates who want to claim fee exemption.

— Certificates from classes 4 to 10

After uploading documents, students will have to select polytechnics and courses you wish to join and arrange them in the order of priority. List of polytechnic and their codes, courses offered and course codes are uploaded on the website. As per the rules, allotment of seats will be done based on rank, local area, gender, reservation category etc.

In case a student has not received their login ID or have forgotten it, they can send an SMS after generation of password from their registered mobile to 8790499899 in the format APPOLYCET<space>01<space>hallticket number.

The facility to exercise options will begin from October 12 and remain active till October 19. The first allotment list will be released on October 20. Students who accept the allotted colleges will be called for document verification at the institutes.

