AP PGECET result 2020 declared, steps to check marks online

AP PGECET result 2020: The Andhra University has released the result for AP PGECET 2020 – the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate engineering common entrance test. Candidates can check their results at sche.ap.gov.in. Those who have cleared the exam will be eligible for admission to MTech, MPharm. PharmD courses.

Admission to 85 per cent of the seats in each course shall be reserved for the local candidates and the remaining 15 per cent of the seats shall be un-reserved seats. While filling up the seats in colleges, first preference will be given to candidates qualified in GATE / GPAT in the relevant branch based on their test scores and the remaining seats with the candidates qualified in AP PGECET-2020 as per their merit ranks.

AP PGECET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP PGECET 2020

Step 3: Click on ‘results’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available, download

The qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in PGECET-2020 is 25 per cent which is 30 marks out of a total of 120. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.

