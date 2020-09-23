AP PGECET hall ticket 2020 released: Steps to download, important instructions

AP PGECET admit card 2020: Download at ache.ap.gov.in (Representational image)

AP PGECET hall ticket 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the postgraduate engineering common entrance test (PGECET) at its official website sche.ap.gov.in. The entrance exam will be held from September 28 to 30 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 10 am to noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The exam will be held amid pandemic, thus the exam will be held amid social distancing norm. As per rules, the horizontal and vertical distance between two people should be about six feet. Candidates will not only have to necessarily bring the admit card to the exam hall they will also have to maintain social distancing and wear a mask and carry a sanitiser to the exam centre.

AP PGECET hall ticket 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on PGECET link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the ‘download hall ticket’ link

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Download admit card, take a print out

Candidates will have to pass through a thermal scanner to be able to enter the exam. The admit card will be checked and candidates will be allowed entry in a staggered manner. The specific entry time, venue, and other details will be mentioned on the admit card. Students will also have to bring a self-declaration regarding their health. Other additional rules will be mentioned in the admit card.

