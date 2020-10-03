AP PGECET answer key 2020 released: How to raise objections

AP PGECET answer key: Download at sche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET answer key 2020: The Andhra University on behalf of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key for the postgraduate engineering common entrance test (PGECET) at its official website, sche.ap.gov.in or sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. This is a preliminary answer key and candidates can raise objections, if any, against the same.

The candidate can download the respective question paper along with the responses. Students will have to study the answer key, and if any error is found, they can raise an objection. The objections, if any, on the preliminary key must be sent to appgecet2020objections@gmail.com only on or before October 4, noon. The objections will be studied and the final answer key will be released thereafter. Any changes will be reflected in the final answer key.

Candidates can also download their response sheet from the website and calculate an estimated result. For every right answer. candidates can give themselves one mark. PGECET is a 120 marks exam with 120 multiple choice objective type questions. There is no negative marking for the wrong answers. To be considered as pass, students need to get at least 25 per cent mars, that is, 30 marks out of a total of 120. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates. The college will be allotted based on merit or ranks. The entrance exam was held from September 28 to 30 in two shifts.

