AP PGECET answer key 2019 released: How to download, raise objections

AP PGECET answer key 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the answer key for the postgraduate engineering common entrance test (PGECET) 2019 at its official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

The exam was conducted from May 2 to May 5, 2019. Candidates need to download the answer key and match their answers. If a candidate finds any error in the answer key they need to send their objections to objections.appgecet2019@gmail.com as per the below schedule:

The last date to raise objections, if any, is May 5 for the geo-engineering and geo-informatics, pharmacy and computer science exam. For Biotech, electronics, electrical, civil engineering, and food technology the deadline is May 6, 10 am and for instrumentation engineering, metallurgy, chemical and nano-technology deadline is May 7, 2019 till 10 am.

AP PGECET answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link APGECET 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘response sheet, answer key’

Step 5: Answer key will open in a PDF format

Step 6: Select and download the same

AP PGECET answer key 2019: Objection format

Candidates need to send objections with supporting proofs. A panel will consider all the objections. If any of the objection is accepted then the change will be incorporated in the final answer key which will again be released on the official website. No objections will be entertained once the final answer key is released and the result will be prepared based on the same.