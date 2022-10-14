AP PGECET 2022, PGCET 2022 results declared; here’s how to check

AP PGECET 2022, PGCET 2022: The results for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) – 2022 and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test were declared today by their respective conducting authorities. Candidates can check their result at the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Sri Venkateswara University conducted the AP PGECET exam, and Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa conducted the AP PGCET exam on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Candidates would need to key in their registration number and hall ticket number to check their result cards.

AP PGECET 2022, AP PGCET 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘results’.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number and hall ticket number to login.

Step 4: Your score card will be available on the screen.

Step 5: View the result and download it for future reference

For AP PGECET, candidates can also download their rank card by clicking on the ‘download rank card’ link.

The minimum qualifying marks for ranking in AP PGCET is 35 per cent of maximum marks. However, there is no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to schedule caste and scheduled tribes categories for ranking.

The AP PGECET 2022 examinations were conducted from July 18 to 20 and the AP PGCET 2022 exam was conducted from September 3 to 11.