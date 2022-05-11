AP PGECET 2022 application process begins: How To Apply

AP PGECET 2022: Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has released the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 application form for M.Tech/M.Pharmacy/Pharma.D courses for the academic year 2022-23. The application form is available on the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application, without any late fees is June 14, 2022. The last date to fill the application form with a late fee of Rs. 5000 is June 30, 2022.

The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to July 20. The examination will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and the second will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

AP PGECET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Fill the required personal details and contact addresses.

Step 3: Pay the application fee online.

Step 4: Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate.

Step 5: Submit the AP PGECET 2022 application.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Application fees

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC category have to pay Rs. 1200, for backward category its Rs 900 and for SC/ST it’s Rs 700.