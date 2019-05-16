AP PGECET 2019 result declared: Know counselling procedure details

AP PGECET 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) declared the AP PGECET results on the official website – scheap.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) is carried out for students aiming to pursue post graduation in engineering and medical courses from colleges in the state. AP PGECET 2019 was conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE.

Advertising

As many as 20,986 out of 24,248 candidates who appeared for the exam have qualified it. The counselling process will begin in June.

Also read | Top engineering colleges in India

The candidates who gain positive qualifying status are required to move forward for the counselling session. Along with the AP PGECET result 2019, the rank cards for the candidates will also be available for download separately.

P. Shyaama Rajitha topped in bio-technology, A. Veda Sree in chemical engineering, Mahanthi Anjani Bai in civil engineering, K.H.N Sita Ragini in computer science and engineering, T.Mahendra in electronics and communication engineering, M.Jyoshna in electrical engineering, P.Raavali in food technology, A.Ravi Teja in EEO engineering, S.M.Sindoori in instrumentation engineering, A.Sai Charan in mechanical engineering, S.Sai Prakash in metallurgical engineering, P.Manthru Naik in nano technology and P.Prudhvi topped in pharmacy.

Advertising

Read | AP PGECET answer key 2019 released: How to download, raise objections

The exam was conducted from May 2 to 4 for all the candidates who are seeking admission into the postgraduate degree courses in the state. The test was for a duration of 2 hours and consisted of 120 multiple choice questions.