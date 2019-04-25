AP PGECET 2019 hall ticket released, how to download

AP PGECET 2019: Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, has released the hall ticket of the AP PGECET 2019 examination. The students who had appeared in the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website- scheap.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from May 2 to 4 for all the candidates who are seeking admission into the postgraduate degree courses in the state.

AP PGECET 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- scheap.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The AP PGECET is successfully conducted by the Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The candidates who gain positive qualifying status are required to move forward for the counselling session. Along with the AP PGECET result 2019, the rank cards for the candidates will also be available for download separately.