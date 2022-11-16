AP PGCET 2022: Seat allotment results today, here’s how to check

AP PGCET 2022: The Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa along with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will today release the seat allotment results for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022. Candidates who applied for the courses in AP PGCET 2022 can check their result at the official website– pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP PGCET is conducted for admission into various PG courses offered by the Andhra Pradesh state funded universities, affiliated colleges etc. The courses include, MA, MCom, MSc, MCJ, MJMC, and more.

AP PGCET 2022: How to check seat allocation list

Step 1: Go to the official website– pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘seat allotment list’

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Check the list and download it for future reference

The results were announced on October 14 and the counselling registration process began on October 22. The exam was conducted in September.

Once the college is allotted candidates will have to report to the college, they will get an option, ‘self-reporting to college online’ to report to allocated college. The candidates who self-report will be shown in the college login.