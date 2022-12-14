scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

AP PGCET 2022: Seat allotment results for phase two announced

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today released AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment results. Candidates can check the results at the official website- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP PGCET 2022: The last date for reporting is December 16, 2022.
AP PGCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today released the results of the second phase (final phase) of Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) seat allotment. Candidates can view the results at the official website- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats have to visit the respective colleges along with their allotment letters. The last date for reporting is December 16, 2022.

AP PGCET 2022: How to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for AP PGCET 2022 on the home page

Step 3: Fill in your details such as hall ticket and date of birth and submit

Step 4: The result of your seat allocation will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the seat allotment results and download the page for future reference.

The Phase 2 registration period began on November 30 and concluded on December 5, 2022 and online certificate verification began on December 1, 2022, and continued till December 6, 2022.

Candidates who had already registered for phase one of counselling by paying the registration fee were not required to register again. They were entitled to pick web options in the final phase of counselling using the same registration. The Council has also released the college wise allotment list on the official website of AP PGCET.

