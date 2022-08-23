scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

AP PGCET 2022 exam schedule released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PG CET 2022: The hall ticket for AP PGCET will be announced by August 25 and the exam will be conducted between September 3 and 11.

AP PGCET 2022 examination schedule released AP PGCET 2022: Check the exam schedule on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in (Representational image)

AP PGCET 2022: Dates for Andhrapradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) have been released in online mode. The schedule for the examination is posted on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for the appearing candidates.

AP PGCET-2022 will commence on September 3 and will conclude on September 11. The exam will be conducted in three sessions from 9:30 am to 11:00, 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

The hall ticket for AP PGCET will be released by August 25. Only candidates who satisfy the AP PGCET eligibility criteria are required to apply for the entrance test. The last date to fill out the AP PGCET application form 2022 without a late fee was August 5, 2022.

Nine subjects comprising of Sanskrit, Folklore, Performing Arts, Urdu, B.F.A, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music, and Geography will have NO TEST. Detailed schedule for the exam can be checked by the candidate through this link .

Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of the APSCHE is the exam conducting body for the AP PGCET.  AP PGCET is conducted for the candidates who are seeking admission into various post graduation programmes such as M.A., M.Sc, M.Com, MCJ, M.J.M.C, M.Lib.I.Sc., M.Ed, M.P.Ed, M.Sc. Tech offered by Andhrapradesh State Universities.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 06:09:31 pm
