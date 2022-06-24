AP Open school SSC, Inter results 2022 declared; how to check

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has declared the results for SSC and inter board exams 2022. Candidates can check the result at the official website – apopenschool.ap.gov.in/

“SSC and Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations, April / May – 2022 are released and hosted in the website. Candidates can download the mark memo from the link provided below with their hall ticket number or admission number,” the official website reads.

AP Open school SSC, Inter results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – apopenschool.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access marks memo

BIEAP had recently released the results for AP Inter regular students. The pass percentage dropped this year for the 1st and 2nd year classes. In the 1st year intermediate exam, 2,41,491 students passed while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage for first year students is 54 per cent while IPE second year scored 61 per cent.