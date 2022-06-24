scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
AP Open school SSC, Inter results 2022 declared; how to check

AP SSC and Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations, April / May - 2022 are released and hosted in the website. Candidates can download the mark memo at apopenschool.ap.gov.in/

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
June 24, 2022 12:29:54 pm
Candidates can check the result at the official website - apopenschool.ap.gov.in/

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has declared the results for SSC and inter board exams 2022. Candidates can check the result at the official website – apopenschool.ap.gov.in/

Read |AP Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2022 declared, pass percentage dips

“SSC and Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations, April / May – 2022 are released and hosted in the website. Candidates can download the mark memo from the link provided below with their hall ticket number or admission number,” the official website reads.

AP Open school SSC, Inter results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – apopenschool.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link 

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access marks memo

BIEAP had recently released the results for AP Inter regular students. The pass percentage dropped this year for the 1st and 2nd year classes. In the 1st year intermediate exam, 2,41,491 students passed while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage for first year students is 54 per cent while IPE second year scored 61 per cent.

 

