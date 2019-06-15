AP Open School SSC, Inter Result 2019: How to check result at apopenschool.org

APSOS Inter, SSC results: Andhra Pradesh State Open School has released the results for SSC and Intermediate board exams. Candidates can check their result at the official website apopenschool.org. The results of the SSC and inter exams which were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education and the Board of Intermediate Education, respectively in May. The exams were held from May 1 to May 7, 2019 and the practical exams conducted from May 9 to May 13.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the results of 1st, 2nd year advanced supplementary examinations on June 13 after 4 pm at Vijawada. The annual AP Intermediate exam results were released on April 12. The students who had appeared for the IPASE the examination can check the results through the official website- bieap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results can be checked at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.

AP Open School SSC, Inter Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS), apopenschool.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, there is APOSS Inter and SSC result flashing. Click on it

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number on the space provided there

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your results from the next page

According to the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society, APOSS is the first State Open School in the country. APOSS was established as an autonomous society registered under the Andhra Pradesh Public Societies Act on February 20, 1991 and inaugurated on the ‘Ugadi Day’, the 17th of March 1991.