AP NEET counselling 2019 merit list to release tomorrow: Check documents needed, fee, eligibility

AP NEET MBBS/BDS counselling 2019: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh will release the list of selected candidates for admission to medical or dental courses in state-based colleges. The list will be released tomorrow – June 30 (Sunday) at the official website, ntruhs.ap.nic.in. The selected candidates will then have to undergo a medical exam and document verification.

The date of verification exams for health and documents along with time and venue will be declared tomorrow itself. The process is expected to be held in July first week. Following the verification rounds, a final merit list will be released based on the same admissions will be granted.

AP NEET merit list 2019: Documents needed

— NEET score card

— Domicile certificate

— Date of birth certificate

— Education Qualification mark sheets

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— PWD or EWS certificate, if applicable

— Sports certificate, if applicable

AP NEET merit list 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application cum counselling fee of Rs 3540. For reserved category candiates, the same is Rs 2950.

AP NEET merit list 2019: Eligibility

To be declared pass in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), candidates need to score 50 percentile of 134 marks out of 720. For reserved category candidates, it is 40 percentile or 107/720 marks. For people with disability, the cut off is 45 percentile or 120 marks.

AP NEET merit list 2019: Seat matrix

The non-local candidates are eligible for 15 per cent unreserved seats only. The local candidates are also eligible for 15 per cent unreserved seats and 85 per cent local seats. The Medical Council of India (MCI) conducts the counselling for top 15 per cent candidates under the All India Quota seats (across the country). For the rest of 85 per cent seats, every state authority conducts counselling to fill seats in state-based colleges

The NEET result 2019 was declared on June 5. Rajasthan’s Nalin Khandelwal has obtained the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET UG 2019 with 99.9999291 percentile and 701 marks. Among females, Madhuri Reddy from Telangana with 695 marks and all India Rank 7 has topped.

A total of 15,19,375 candidates registered for the exam of which 14,10,755 students appeared in the exam. Of the 14.10 lakh candidates, 7.97 lakh could clear the medical-dental entrance exam.