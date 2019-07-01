AP NEET merit list 2019 released: Check counselling schedule

AP NEET merit list 2019: The NTR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh has released a provisional list of candidates for selected for admissions to state-based medical courses in the colleges. Candidates who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 can check their result at ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

Advertising

Selected candidates will have to appear for counselling the dates of which will be released today. The non-local candidates are eligible for 15 per cent unreserved seats only. The local candidates are also eligible for 15 per cent unreserved seats and 85 per cent local seats. The Medical Council of India (MCI) conducts the counselling for top 15 per cent candidates under the All India Quota seats (across the country). For the rest of 85 per cent seats, every state authority conducts counselling to fill seats in state-based colleges.

Read| AP NEET merit list 2019 updates

AP NEET merit list 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘provisional list of candidates applied for MBBS, BDS, MHMS, BNYS and BUMS admissions..’ under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, check your rank

Read| NEET 2019 counselling result 2019

Candidates will have to pay an application cum counselling fee of Rs 3540. For reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 2950.