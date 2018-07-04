AP NEET MBBS/BDS admissions 2018: Final merit list released at ntruhs.ap.nic.in

AP NEET 2018:The merit list has been released after the final documentation. The merit list has been released after the final documentation.

AP NEET 2018: The final merit list for admission into MBBS/BDS courses in the state has been released by Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. All those who have been waiting for the same can check the list at he official website — ntruhs.ap.nic.in. It has been released after the final documentation. Multiple-rounds of seat-allotment were conducted before preparing the list. The merit position has been provided as per NEET rank of the candidates after verification of original certification under competent authority quota.

All the selected candidates will have to undergo medical examination as directed by the head of the institution concerned. Once provisionally selected, candidates who join MBBS/BDS courses for this academic year will not be permitted to cancel the seat or withdraw from the course after the MOP-UP counselling up to September 15, 2018.

In case one wishes to cancel the seat after September 15, 2018, he/she will have to pay Rs 3,00,000 for MBBS and Rs 1,00,000 for BDS to the university.

The result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 was released on June 4. MCI started the counselling procedure for 15 per cent All India Quota seats and for the rest of the 85 per cent seats, which fall under state quota, counselling was conducted separately by the concerned authorities on state level.

Over 7 lakh candidates have qualified the competitive examination, out of which 6.3 lakh are from the general category.

