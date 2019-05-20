Toggle Menu
AP LAWCET results 2019 likely to be released today

AP LAWCET results 2019: The results will be available on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in on May 20, 2019. The candidates can check the results through the website.



AP LAWCET results 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to release the result of AP LAWCET 2019 on Monday, May 20, 2019. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- sche.ap.gov.inEarlier, the answer key for the examinations was released on May 8, 2019.

The LAWCET paper is divided into three parts. Part 1 was for General Knowledge and Mental Ability, part 2 for Current Affairs and part 3 for Aptitude for the Study of Law. Parts 1 and 2 had a weightage of 30 marks while part 3 had a weightage of 60 marks.

AP LAWCET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the tab for ‘AP LAWCET 2019’

Step 3: Click on ‘View Results’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and LAWCET hall ticket number

Step 5: Click on ‘View Result’

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

AP LAWCET

The examinations were conducted to selects students for admission in 3 and 5 year LLB courses and postgraduate LLM law courses in various recognised institutions in the state.

