Friday, August 05, 2022

AP LAWCET Results 2022 declared; here’s how to check score card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET 2022 Results: Candidates who appeared for the AP common entrance test (AP LAWCET 2022) will now be able to check their score at the official website – cets.apsche.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 7:04:57 pm
AP LAWCET 2022, AP LAWCET 2022 resultAP LAWCET 2022 Results: The candidates who are unable to access the official website can also download the 'APSCHE myCET' mobile app. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

AP LAWCET 2022 Results: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the score for AP LAWCET 2022 today, i.e. August 5. Candidates who appeared for the AP common entrance test (AP LAWCET 2022) will now be able to check their score at the official website – cets.apsche.gov.in.

This year, the AP LAWCET 2022 exam was successfully conducted on July 13, 2022 from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

AP LAWCET 2022 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official APSCHE website – cets.apsche.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘AP LAWCET 2022’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link for results or rank card.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and LAWCET hall ticket number and click on ‘view result’.

Step 5: Your result or rank card will be visible on the screen.

Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned in the score card and rank card to ensure there is no spelling or factual error. The candidates who are unable to access the official website can also download the ‘APSCHE myCET’ mobile app from the Playstore and check their results on the app.

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET is an entrance exam held for students who wish to seek admission into the 3-year or 5-year law courses, LLB in various law colleges available in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam conducts LAWCET on behalf of APSCHE.

