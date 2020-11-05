AP LAWCET, PGLCET results 2020 released, here’s how to check

AP LAWCET, PGLCET results available at sche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET, PGLCET results 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the results of AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET 2020. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results and download score card through the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

The entrance exam was held on October 1, following which the preliminary answer key was released, and the candidates raised objections on it.

AP LAWCET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the tab for ‘AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2020’

Step 3: Click on ‘View Results’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and LAWCET hall ticket number

Step 5: Click on ‘View Result’

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The qualifying marks in LAWCET are 35 per cent marks or 42 marks out of 120 with no minimum marks for SC, ST candidates for ranking. The same is 25 per cent marks or 30 marks out of 120 for AP PGLCET candidates barring SC, ST students, as per rules. The examinations were conducted to selects students for admission in three and five year LLB courses and postgraduate LLM law courses in various recognised institutions in the state.

