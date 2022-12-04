scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 counselling registration begins; check how to apply

Candidates with valid rank cards of AP LAWCET/ PGLCET can now apply for counselling at the official at the official website — lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates would require to key in their hall ticket number and date of birth to register for the counselling.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration process for counselling of AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2022. Candidates with valid rank cards of AP LAWCET/ PGLCET can now apply for counselling at the official at the official website — lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates would require to key in their hall ticket number and date of birth to register for the counselling.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 counselling: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for registration.

Step 3: Key in your hall ticket number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: Fill the given counselling form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: After entering and saving all details, submit the form. Pay the registration fees.

Candidates are advised to download and save the form for future reference.

For the counselling process, candidates would need their AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 rank card and admit card. They would also need to produce the certificate and mark sheet of the qualifying exam, transfer certificate, class 10 mark sheet, latest income certificate, government-issued photo identification proof such as Aadhaar card or PAN card. Candidates will also have to produce the caste certificate issued by a competent authority and EWS certificate, if required.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-12-2022 at 12:37:47 pm
